Friday Night Football Scores
Three Rivers 21, Sturgis 6
Constantine 42, Buchanan 7
White Pigeon 14, Centreville 8
Decatur 17, Marcellus 0
Schoolcraft 54, Saugatuck 0
Mendon 52, Bloomingdale 0
Colon 1, Burr Oak 0 forfeit
