Friday Night Football
Final Scores
Three Rivers 47, Otsego 7
Climax-Scotts 36, Colon 0
Constantine 39, Lawton 0
Mendon 61, Bangor 0
White Pigeon 48, Eau Claire 12
Schoolcraft 24, Saugatuck 21
Hartford 28, Marcellus 18
Decatur 30, Centreville 0
Three Rivers 47, Otsego 7
Climax-Scotts 36, Colon 0
Constantine 39, Lawton 0
Mendon 61, Bangor 0
White Pigeon 48, Eau Claire 12
Schoolcraft 24, Saugatuck 21
Hartford 28, Marcellus 18
Decatur 30, Centreville 0
124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093
Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com