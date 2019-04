Friday, April 12 Sports Schedule

Boys golf

Three Rivers, White Pigeon at Coldwater Invitational, Coldwater Golf Club, 9:30 a.m.

Track and Field

Three Rivers at Gull Lake Invitational, 4 p.m.

Centreville, Mendon at White Pigeon Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Marcellus Co-Ed Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Marcellus vs. Delton-Kellogg, Mullenhurts Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Three Rivers varsity at Edwardsburg (DH), 4 p.m.

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers JV (DH), 4 p.m.

Constantine at Mendon, single game, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Three Rivers varsity at Edwardsburg (DH), 4 p.m.

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers JV (DH), 4 p.m.

Mendon at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Parchment at Constantine, 5 p.m.

College baseball

Glen Oaks at Lake Michigan (DH), 2 p.m.

College softball

Ancilla at Glen Oaks (DH), 3 p.m.