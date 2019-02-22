Friday 02/22/19

Today’s Schedule

Bowling

Three Rivers MHSAA Team Regional, M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

Division 4 state quarterfinals

Schoolcraft vs. Clinton, noon at Wings-Events Center in Kalamazoo

Girls’ Basketball

Three Rivers freshmen at Vicksburg, 4:15 p.m.

Three Rivers JV

Three Rivers JV at Vicksburg, 5:45 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Vicksburg, 7:15 p.m.

Edwardsburg at Sturgis, 7:15 p.m.

Battle Creek St. Philip at Colon, 6 p.m.

Decatur at Marcellus

White Pigeon at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale at Mendon, 6 p.m.

Lawton at Constantine, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Lawton at Constantine, 7:30 p.m.

Battle Creek St. Philip at Colon, 7:30 p.m.

New Buffalo at Howardsville Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale at Mendon, 7:30 p.m.