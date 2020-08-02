MARCELLUS — The Marcellus boys basketball team remained first in the Southwest 10 Conference following the Wildcats’ 68-42 win at home over Decatur Friday on Winter Homecoming Night.

Troy Kahler’s Wildcats are now 10-1 in the league and 11-2 overall. Decatur falls to 2-9 in the conference and 3-10 overall.

Marcellus jumped out to a 19-7 advantage after one quarter, led 39-23 at halftime and 54-27 after the third quarter.

Gavin Etter led Marcellus with 25 points, six rebounds and one assist. Kaeler Stafne added 20 points, 14 boards, four assists, two blocks and two steals. Brady Ferguson chipped in 10 points, 11 rebounds, two assiss and one block.

Drake Surach finished with four rebounds.

Marcellus had 45 team rebounds.

The Wildcats shot 25-of-61 (41 percent) from the floor and made 12-of-17 (70.6 percent) free-throw attempts.

Kalamazoo Christian 41, Constantine 32

CONSTANTINE — Kalamazoo Christian handed host Constantine a 41-32 SAC Valley loss Friday.

Trey Salisbury had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons Hunter Bacheller added 10 points. Davonte Conley and Corey King grabbed four rebounds each.

Bloomingdale 67, Mendon 45

BLOOMINGDALE — Bloomingdale’s 19-4 run in the third quarter carried the Cardinals to an eventual 67-45 Southwest 10 Conference win over visiting Mendon.

The hosts led their guests 16-9 after one period a nd 31-25 at halftime, But Bloomingdale used its big third quarter effort to build a 50-29 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Mendon shot 17-of-53 (32.1 percent) from the floor and 5-for-11 (45.5 percent) at the foul stripe.

Mendon had 25 team rebounds, but committed 45 turnovers.

Caiden Adams had 12 points, 13 rebounds, one steal and two blocks. Dakota Ames and Carson Cupp scored seven points each and Noah Slaughter and Dahntae Bailey had six points apiece.

Cupp had six rebounds. Jackson Crotser added four boards. Isaac Conklin had five rebounds and three assists and Charlie Newburry had three assists.

Centreville 61, White Pigeon 46

WHITE PIGEON — Sam Todd and Derek Gleaton scored 19 points apiece for Centreville in the Bulldogs’ 61-46 win at White Pigeon Friday.

Eddie Arver, Dustin Schwenk and Mason Lemings scored six each for the Bulldogs and Tyler Swanwick had five.

Centreville led White Pigeon 9-6 after one period, 19-17 at halftime and 45-29 after three quarters.

Chris Jackson and Stone Kemp scored 16 points each for White Pigeon. Daniel Jackson had seven and Lee Murphy five for the Chiefs.

Schoolcraft 73, Lawton 42

LAWTON — Schoolcraft remained unbeaten with a 73-42 win at Lawton Friday.

Randy Small’s Eagles improve to 8-0 in the division and 14-0 overall.

Kobe Clark scored a season-high 25 points, including 8-of-12 from the foul line. Bryce Vanderwiere scored 14 points for the Eagles, while Tyler DeGroote chipped in eight and Ty Ryske and Trevor DeGroote had seven apiece.