Freshmen spikers second in tourney

OTSEGO — The Three Rivers’ freshmen volleyball team finished second in Tuesday’s Otsego Six Pack Tournament.

Don Zabonick’s Lady Cats fell short of winning the tournament by one tiebreaker point to the host school.

Three Rivers split with Hopkins 25-27, 25-13, beat Hastings 25-11, 25-16 and Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian 25-4, 25-10 before splitting with Otsego 12-25, 25-13.

A tiebreaker based on records was used to determine the winner and Otsego came out on top of Three Rivers by one point.

Brooke Mercer served up 23 aces and Carli Lehman added 17 for Three Rivers. Zoe Swartz and Paige Middleton added 10 aces apiece for the Lady Cats. Contributing with multiple aces as well were Megan Melville, Lexi McKenzie, Kylie Johnson, and Shantel Blyly. Brooklyn Furlong had 17 kills and Brooke Mercer added 12. McKenzie, Lehman, Maddie Fisher, Alaina Todd each added several kills.