Fowlkes sets sights on state title in 100

ZEELAND — Like all the other spectators, Arionne Fowlkes has had to watch the Division 2 state track and field finals from the stands the past two years.

Fowlkes will have a little more fun this time when she attends Saturday’s finals at Zeeland Stadium.

Injuries kept Three Rivers’ star junior sprinter from competing the latter part of the year during her freshman and sophomore seasons.

A healthy Fowlkes has come back stronger than ever this spring, however, and finds herself among the athletes hoping to stand at the top of the podium Saturday.

Fowlkes is seeded No. 11 coming into Saturday’s meet in the 100-meter dash and she’ll also run the anchor leg for Three Rivers on its state-qualifying 1600 relay team.

Also on the 1600 relay for the Lady Cats are sophomore Shelby Krawczak, junior Stephanie McLochlin and freshman Hadley Miller.

Fowlkes has finished first in every meet in the 100 and has a career-best time of 12.53. Her goals for Saturday are to win a state championship and break the school record.

Fowlkes won the regional title in 100 with a time of 12.81.

“I want to win state, break our school record and record a personal best. I am also excited about our chances to do well with our 1600 relay. I am just glad to be able to compete. Since last year I have just told myself it was a minor setback for a major comeback and that’s what it’s been,” Fowlkes said.

Fowlkes, Krawczak, McLochlin and Miller finished second at the Sturgis regional to qualify with a time of 4:19.74 in the 1600 relay.

Junior Izzy Taylor returns to state for the Lady Cats after finishing eighth? last year.

Taylor was regional shot put champion at the Sturgis Regional with her throw of 37-4 1/2. She also qualified with her second-place throw of 103-5 in the discus.

“The girls have all put in the extra time and done what I and the other coaches and their parents have asked of them to do this season and its all coming together at the right time,” said Three Rivers girls’ coach James Phillips.

