Fowlkes sets meet record in 100

RICHLAND — Arionne Fowlkes is on course to reach some lofty goals in the 2017 track and field season.

The star junior sprinter from Three Rivers has set the bar high this spring, after her season ended prematurely the past two years because of injuries.

Fowlkes is on track to do just that if her performance in Friday’s Gull Lake Invitational is any indication.

Fowlkes won the 100-meter dash in a record setting time of 12.55, setting a new meet record. The old record of 12.7 had stood since 2007.

“Breaking the record wasn’t my goal coming into the meet. I wanted to break my personal best which is 12.54, but I ran a 12.55,” Fowlkes said.

