Fowlkes earns seventh place medal

ZEELAND — Three Rivers junior sprinter Arionne Fowlkes finished seventh in the 100-meter dash at Saturday’s MHSAA Division 2 state finals at Zeeland.

Fowlkes was the lone athlete from Three Rivers to place with her seventh-place time of 12.70 in the finals of the 100.

Lady Cats’ junior Izzy Taylor competed in the shot put and discus. Taylor finished 11th in shot put (36-9).

Three Rivers’ 1600 relay of Fowlkes, Shelby Krawczak, Stephanie McLochlin and Hadley Miller were 17th in 4:13.20.

Michael Coffey of Three Rivers did not place in the high jump and finished 25th (18-8 1/2) in long jump.

Three Rivers’ 1600 relay team of Andrew Johnson, Seite Kiser, Traven Vanoss and Dan Foura finished 16th (3:35.74).

Leighton, Flory

capture state titles

Division 4 finals

GRAND RAPIDS — How do you top winning a state title and a breaking state record?

Repeating as state champion and setting another record.

That’s exactly the script Mendon hurdler Mary Leighton followed Saturday in the Division 4 state finals at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids.

Leighton, who was ranked third going in, earned her second straight state title and broke her own state record with a winning time of 14.89.

“I was aiming for 14.7 or a low 14.8. I knew it would be good competition and I was looking forward to that. I just tried to enjoy the day in my last high school race. In the 300 hurdles I just gutted it out because I knew it would be hard to place. I am proud to run for Mendon and have such a supportive community,” Leighton said.

Leighton placed second in the 300 hurdles (47.52) behind state champion Kaelin Ray of Southfield Christian (45.98).

Mendon finished 11th as a team in the meet with 18 points and Centreville placed 31st with five points and White Pigeon scored two points for 46th place.

Centreville sophomore Samara Schlabach tied for third in high jump (4-10).

White Pigeon’s Claycee West placed seventh (1:00.89) in the 400.

In the boys meet, Marcellus was 11th with 20 points. Mendon was 33rd with six followed by Centreville in 43rd with three points.

Derek Flory of Marcellus was state champ in long jump (20-11) and 300 intermediate hurdles (39.89).

Centreville’s 3200 relay took sixth (8:28.09) with Ross Hunter, Jacob Larrison, Justus Chupp and Jared Rank.

Mendon finished eighth (8:29.67) in the 3200 relay with Keaton Crotser, Jacob Hagenbuch, Ruben Vorster and Alex Heckman.

Sam Cleveland of Mendon took eighth in the 100 (11.57).

Mendon’s Jordan Bell, Kaden Frye, Cleveland and Vorster were seventh (1:34) in the 800 relay.

Heckman placed seventh in the 1600 (4:33.09).



Falcons’ Evilsizor, McNamara place

COMSTOCK PARK — Anthony Evilsizor earned all-state honors for Constantine and Cassie McNamara claimed a medal in Saturday’s Division 3 state finals at Comstock Park.

Evilsizor finished second (1:55.50) in the 800.

McNamara, a sophomore, finished seventh in the 300 hurdles (47.13) but didn’t place in the 100 hurdles.

