Foura, Schlabach receive Scholarship Awards at U.A.W Meet

MENDON – The annual U.A.W. Local 2093 St. Joseph County All-Star Track and Field Meet was held at Mendon High School on Tuesday.

The meet brings together the eight best high school boys and girls track and field athletes in all events together each year.

A full story and complete results from the meet can be found in Thursday’s edition of the Three Rivers Commercial-News. Full results on the meet were not available at press time.

Special awards were presented during the meet by the U.A.W members.

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.