Four Wildcats place in Wolverine Conference Meet

STURGIS — The Three Rivers wrestling team finished eighth in Saturday’s Wolverine Conference Tournament at Sturgis with 58 points.

Edwardsburg won the tournament with 176 1/2 points.

Four grapplers from Three Rivers ended day as conference placers.

In the 189-pound division, senior Mike Draper finished second after losing in the championship match to 8-6 to Dillon Hursh of Edwardsburg.

Javon Brown placed third for Three Rivers at 140. Brown defeated Nathan Wyant from South Haven in the consolation finals 7-5.

Brandt Lafferty (119) and Zac Forman (215) each took fourth place for the Wildcats.

Lafferty, a sophomore, lost in the consolation finals to South Haven’s Ray Woodall by major decision 14-4.