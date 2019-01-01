Four Lady Cats named to All-Wolverine Conference soccer team

Four Three Rivers varsity girls’ soccer players have been recognized by the Wolverine Conference for their performance during the 2019 season.

Receiving selection to the first team All-Wolverine Conference unit is Kelsey Barrett.

Barrett, a four-year letterwinner, led Three Rivers in scoring her senior season from her forward position.

Selected second-team All-Conference is sophomore Alivia Knapp.

Knapp played defense and forward for Three Rivers this season.

Receiving honorable mention for Three Rivers were sophomore Olivia Penny, a defenseman, along with senior goal keeper Jaylin Harbin.