Four football teams finish regular season rated among Top 10

COLON — Four of the six area high school football teams that are playoff bound this week secured spots in the Top 10 in the Michigan Associated Press’ final state rankings.

Colon finished ranked No. 2 in the Division 8 Player Division.

Robbie Hattan’s Magi enter the postseason with a lot f momentum after finishing with the school’s first perfect regular-season since 1957.

Colon (9-0) will host Camden-Frontier (6-3) in a Region 3 semifinal contest.

Bellevue (6-3) faces undefeated Martin (9-0) in the other game in that region. Martin finished honorable mention in the final AP rankings.

In Division 7, No. 7-rated Schoolcraft (8-1) entertains Hartford (6-3) in a Region 3, District 2 contest at 7 p.m. Friday at Roy Davis Field.

The other game in that region pits Centreville (6-3) at unbeaten and No. 9-ranked Lawton (9-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. Centreville is listed honorable mention in the final poll.

In Division 8, No. 8 Mendon moved up two spots from last week with its 3-0 win over Centreville.

Mendon (7-2) visits No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Reading (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Region 4, District 1 playoff game.

No. 9-rated White Pigeon (7-2) visits Cassopolis (9-0) in the other game in that same region at 7 p.m. Friday.

Unranked Constantine (7-2) will play at No. 2 rated Niles Brandywine (9-0) in a Division 6, Region 3, District 1 playoff matchup Friday at 7 p.m. The other game in that region has Homer (7-2) visiting defending state champion and No. 2-rated Jackson Lumen Christi (8-0).

Brandywine finished tied for second with Ithaca in final AP rankings.

