CENTREVILLE — Glen Oaks Community College will host Jason Hanson, former Detroit Lions kicker, the first speaker in the 2017-18 Viking Speaker Series on Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m.

The event will be held in the Nora Hagen Theatre on Glen Oak’s campus, and is free and open to the public.

Hanson was drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft out of Washington State University. He played in the NFL for 21 years, all with Detroit. Retiring in 2013, he set the record for the most games played by one player with one team.

There will be a reception following his talk, on the concourse, where he will sign autographs. Participants are encouraged to bring their own items for him to sign. In addition, there will be items available for purchase.

Born in Spokane, Wash., Hanson graduated from Mead High School where he lettered in football, basketball and soccer. As a senior, Hanson won All-Greater Spokane League honors as both a kicker and punter, and was named a first team All-State honoree by the Washington Sportswriters Association. In the classroom at Mead, he maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

