FORE! The Good of the Game

THREE RIVERS — The golfing gods have been treating the golfers to perfect days, weather wise, the past couple weeks.

Dating back to Wednesday, July 31, at Sauganash Golf Club there were two event winners for hitting their second shot closest to the pin on par four holes, No. 1 and No. 7. The 310-yard first hole was won by Curtis Ray while the 373-yard No. 7 hole was won by Steve Bailey.

Covered Bridge Health was the sponsor for the day. They awarded Steve Crandall with the longest drive on the short 286-yard par 4, No. 13 hole. He played his second shot to the green from inside the 100-yard marker. Also, on the back nine, Tony Crespo dropped in the closest shot to the pin on the par three No. 16. He teed off from 154 yards and wound up six feet from the hole for his birdie attempt. I believe he made it, because he scored a gross skin on the hole.

Also winning in the gross skin event, which is not a sponsored contest, John Heskett showed up on the first hole. By all indications, Ray must have missed his birdie putt with his winning, closest second shot, to let Heskett in for the skin; Heskett also got a skin on the back nine hole No. 13, obviously sneaking in to wipe out Crandall after his long drive award on that hole. That was it for Heskett.

Steve Davis made his weekly gross skin win on No. 4. Look at David Booko! Two gross skins on the par 4, hole No. 12 and the par 3 No. 4.

Last, but definitely not least, Jimmy Drake got one on No. 10.

In the Net skin contest, look who’s back on the second hole, Scott Crose! Bailey got a net skin after his closest second shot on the No. 7 hole. Up and coming, Kyle Bradford netted a skin on No. 8. Mark Daniels was next on hole No. 11. Tom Pearce scored a net skin on No. 12.

Well, well, Ray, after missing an opportunity on the first hole, still snuck in a net skin on hole No. 15.

How is this for a ‘welcome back’ to Dave Bratt. He waited until the final hole No. 18 and netted a skin.

In the Monday Independent League action, the Kroghs set the tone for winners on August 5. Jason Krogh won a gross skin on hole No. 10. Hayden Krogh did the same thing on hole No. 15. As a result, both Kroghs entered the net skin event, as well, giving the Kroghs a net skin on the same No. 10 and No. 15 holes.

In the same league, Peter Hornblower won a net birdie on No. 14; Norbert Drust, likewise, on No. 16.

Hayden Krogh didn’t stop with his skin results; he also sunk the longest putt on No. 11. The longest putt made on the No. 18 hole was won by Brett Murdock.

In the BS League, Tuesday, July 30, Charlie Smith won long drive on No. 6; Alan McEnroe hit the closest second shot to the pin on No. 9. McEnroe’s shot led him to sink the putt for both a gross and net skin against the field of players.

Two other Gross Skin winners were Trevor McEnroe on No. 1 followed by Mike Charvatt on hole No. 2.

Three other net skin winners were Tom Brady on No. 1 and No. 6. Ross Daniels conquered No. 5 and Ken Linn followed suit on the No. 7 hole.

Watch next week for Sauganash reports on the Match Play Club championship matches and a summary of the three-day Sandbaggers Tournament, played August 9-11.

Bringing you up-to-date with the leagues at Pine View Golf Club for the past couple weeks, I direct your attention to the Tuesday night Bag Ladies from Week 14. Playing Hemlock back, on August 6, Sandy Weiss and Mary Ellen Cole lead by five points with 306 over the second place team of Sue Kaiser and Donna Snyder with 301 points. Ann Richmond and Celeste Crespo are working their way up the ladder in the standings to third position with 291 points.

The Thursday Night Couples League played Hemlock Back course in their 14th week on August 8. To bring you up to date, the Kaisers, Dolfmans, Lemmers, Gyllstroms, Hanchons, Snyders and Crouchs have all flirted with first place in the standings over the past few weeks. Emerging from the flock, Scott and Nancy Dolfman were leading the league last week with 262 points. Rick and Teri Hanchon catapulted into a tie for second position with 257 total points with Doug and Mary Lemmer. A mere one point away, in the fourth position are Mike and Sue Kaiser. Steve and Michelle Crouch are in fifth place at 250. A side note, Steve and Joyce Gyllstrom have slipped all the way down to seventh place after Joyce has been absent for a couple weeks. Steve is staying in the hunt for the both of them, with 227 total points.

It’s nice to see that Felix and Jean Skalski are substitutes in the league as Jean is now cleared to resume playing golf again after her successful cancer treatments. (Felix is a well-known greenskeeper at Pine View and a pretty good schtick.

Back and forth they go in the Tuesday Night Handicap League. The current leaders after Week 14 are Carl Dillan and Mike Ely with 147 points. Second place is Doug Jones and Randy Edwards who have moved up from third place with 140 points. Follow the bouncing ball as it glances off previous leaders or close to the top teams, in the early-going.

Ryan Kiewiet and Jeff Warner are third with 134. Steve Gyllstrom and Chris Phelps are fourth at 133. Jay Fink and Eric Nuyen sit fifth with 125 points. Eric Gyllstrom and David Schrock are sixth with 119 points.

The event winner on August 6 was veteran golfer, Tom Barnum, in a substitute role for Bob Fleming, Sr. He hit closest to the pin on Hemlock, hole No.. 2 with his tee shot.

Playing in the St. Catherine’s Men’s League on Wednesday, last, Gary Hunt and Chuck Styrlund have found themselves in the lead with 170 points. The next closest five teams are in the 140-point range which is 22 or more points out of the first position. Five of the 20 teams only have a prayer of catching the leaders.

Event winners for St. Catherines were Mike Park, longest putt made on No. 16; Mike Dozeman woke everyone up with the closest second shot to the pin on No. 17.

The Great Scotts, Jeff and Walt, continue to lead the Duffers League. The closest team to them, in second place, are Doug Lemmer and Mike Kaiser with points of 297 to 274. The Duffers are entering their 15th week as the season is winding down.

The biggest league at Pine View is the Marcellus League. Watch next week for a breakdown of the Hemlock and Spruce divisions’ second-half standings as they are staring at the season homestretch.

There is still plenty of golf ahead, including fall golf, which will most likely include a fall league, or two, even though the prime of the leagues in season will be celebrating with final wraps and banquets in September.

It’s all FORE! The good of the courses and the good of the game.

I might add, as I close our excitement of the past with an eye on the future, it’s all for the good of the golfers!

(And one of those golfers would be me).