FORE! The Good of the Game

THREE RIVERS — Shhhhhh. Quietly share this with your friends. Pine View Golf Club is at it again.

Oh, never mind the whispering. Shout it out! Let everyone know that Friday, Aug. 25 is Band Night in Pine Views’ dining room, with dining beginning at 5 p.m., with food and drink specials. (See their ad in this week’s Commercial-News).

Blurt the rest of this out to your friends and neighbors. The Top Secret Band is returning. Music and dancing will be enjoyed from 8-11 p.m.

What does that have to do with golf you ask? Take it from a dancer, it can increase your stamina and help with the timing of your swing. So, get in the swing of things at Pine View by signing up for the Fall Golf League that starts in September. Call 279-5131 for details.

Concentrating on what’s happening now, check out the standings for the Tuesday night men’s handicap league. New team leaders are Eric Boyer and Jay Fink with 118 points. It’s a tight race with four points separating the first four of the 20 teams as follows: Terry Doolittle and Bob Saldiver, second with 116 points; Gary Gould and Jack Rogers are third with 115, and fourth place is Ryan Kiewiet and Jeff Warner with 114. The season is winding down.

The Thursday Night Men’s Marcellus League for the second half in the Hemlock Division, Jameson Boyle and Kyle Townsend lead with 27 points. Harold Schiedel and Ralph Smith are second with 25. Scheidel won the event last week with closest to the pin on hole No. 12 and No. 15.

In the Spruce Division, Jacob Boyer and Dylan Dodge have 31 points, followed by Tyler Kiewiet and Mike Karle with 29. The special event, closest to the pin on hole No. 18 went to Dusten LeHew.

At St. Joseph Valley Golf Club ladies are reminded to sign-up for the Aug. 24 scramble tournament. Two-gal teams will play in foursomes. See the ad in the Commercial Classified section, also online or call 467-6275.

That John Greider guy and his partner, Dave Timm, lead the Wednesday Men’s League with 71 points.

Jack Goes and Brian Willey are in second place with 66, trailing the leaders by a mere five points. (That’s the way the game of golf goe; and that’s all I have to say about that).

I will mention, though, for the good of the game, and the good play of the team of Ken Owens and Mike Tilbury, that they won the weekly special event for low two-man net combined score of 63.

That John Greider guy? Maybe you’ve seen his name come up a lot at St. Joe Valley Golf Club. He has got to be having the most fun with his golf game. He plays in three different leagues at Don Powell’s course. Watch for more from him late in the season. Practice makes perfect, they say. So does playing a lot of golf, which I encourage you all to do.

Attention all you members of Sauganash Country Club. Aug. 26-27 will be the 36-hole Club Championship. It will consist of 18 holes on Saturday and Sunday. Watch for the low gross and low net champions and runners-up in the Three Rivers Commercial News. By all means, sign-up to play and support your club.

Ah, for the good old days of playing golf in tournaments, matches, scrambles, outings, and any other chances I had to chase the little orange ball around. (Most golfers say, “Chase the ‘white’ ball around.”) I played orange ever since they came out with the colored balls. That was my biggest claim to fame.

In the end, it doesn’t matter how you scored, it is that you play the game for the good of your game. Even in whatever shape it’s in and whatever clubs you use and whatever color ball you play.

And FORE! The good of the game, always count every shot, play by the rules, as a honest-to-goodness amateur golfer. Or Pro, for that matter. Especially, when you’re playing in competition. (Not when you’re practicing).