FORE! The Good of the Game

THREE RIVERS — All you Western Michigan University basketball fans take note. There is going to be a fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 6.

I know, what does that have to do with golf? The connection is Pine View Golf Club hosts the annual WMU outing to benefit the women’s basketball program. Call Pine View, 279-5131 for details.

It’s just like, what do the Sturgis and Centreville Lions Clubs have to do with golf? The connection between golf and fundraisers FORE any number of reasons stays in focus. The Lions Club members will fill the course at St. Joseph Valley Golf Course on August 13 in a Fore-man scramble FOREmat with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. (Do the same drill at a different course); call St. Joe Valley FORE details at 467-6275.

The next event, at yet another course, is the Birch Lake Outing. That means, ‘outings’ are another way to enjoy the game of golf. In this case, it’s bringing some lake people onto the links at Sauganash Country Club.

Remember, FORE other events, and member or non-member open play specials, call 278-7825.

Sauganash is holding their Member/Guest outing this weekend, July 29 and 30.

It is time for an update on the Marcellus golf league at Pine View Golf Club. Jim Harvey and Jim Sumners extended their lead by four points in the Hemlock Division over the second place team of Jeff Etter and Todd Borger. The point spread is 291 to 271. In the special event, last week, Harry Scheidel won closest to the pin on #8.

In the Spruce Division, Don Price won the special event, sinking the longest putt on Hole No. 2. In the race for the top spot, Tyge Romig and Keith Dutol slid a little further back in second place scoring 22 points for a season total of 257. The leaders, Kyle Rau and Alan Reeder garnered 27 points for 268 points total.

The men’s St. Catherine’s League reported standings that show Gary Hunt and Chuck Styrlund in first place for the season with 292 points. Only three points off their pace are Mark Schuster and Joe Bennett with 289 points.

Let’s go about 16 miles south to St. Joe Valley Golf Course and check out the White Pigeon Men’s League standings. The weekly two-man team play is a combined match/medal play format, by the combined team scores. They can only score two points, at most per week, per team.

Jim Hummel and Jim Altiumus lead the season standings with 29 1/2 points. A mere 1/2-point separates them from the second place team, Kasey Strawser and Mike Brorson, with 29 points. Watch out for Charlie Carpenter and Cheyenne Miller! They are in third position with 26 points.

Do you want to know more about specials at these three courses? Look for the “Mention This Ad,” or “Attention Couples,” “Friday 18-Hole Special” in the classifieds and display advertising in the daily Three Rivers Commercial and Weekly Penny Saver or online.

Attention beginners or non-golfers. (Low handicappers, scratch, and others can read this, too). When you’re on a golf course and someone hollers, “Fore!” it means, “Look out!” or “Duck!” In my way of thinking, it’s the second-best reason in golf to keep your head down.

If you want to know what’s going on in the Three Rivers area concerning golf, check the ads and the classified ads in the Three Rivers Commercial-News, or read what I write FORE the good of the game!