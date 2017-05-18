FORE! The Good of the Game

THREE RIVERS — Leagues are in full swing, interrupted only by spring showers on an irregular basis.

Out at Pine View Golf Club on Pulver Road, the Thursday Marcellus Golf League is underway. The team standings through May 18, 2017 are as follows: Todd Borger and Jeff Etter have a total of 101 points, followed closely by Jim Sumners and Jim Harvey with 96 points. There are three teams, Thompson & Park, Maak and Johnson, Proffitt and Blount, close behind with 77, 75 and 70 points, respectively.

Not exactly leagues, but friendly weekend specials for couples take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (See Pine View classified ads in the Commercial, or call for details). Also, now underway are the popular seniors players on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Watch this column as the season progresses for league updates and outing schedules and results as they happen.

Out at St. Joe Valley Golf Club on M-86 near Centreville, there are league openings on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for ladies. Longtime pro Don Powell says (referencing the wet, windy, cold weather amidst the 80-degree days) “That’s Michigan golf!” He welcomes all golfers to come out and play on Memorial Day Weekend. “It’s open golf at the friendly, family 18-hole course, open to the public.”

Coming June 10 is the Jim Bedell Memorial Scramble. Sign up NOW! See their ads and call the course for details.

If you missed Island Hills’ Calloway Golf Fitting Day on Wednesday, May 23, you can still call and ask about the Trackman Swing Analyzer.

And speaking of leagues, their focus is on the Junior Golfers. Get your youth involved in the Professional Golfers Association Junior League Golf (PGAJLG). This program was founded by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association, and the PGA of America. Find a team in your area, like at Island Hills Golf Club; it’s a free program.

Take it from Andy Miller, PGA, LedgeRock Golf Club, this program is growing the game of golf among our youth. Take it from Rolla Frisinger, general manager at Island Hills, and his assistant, Mark, there were 36,000 participants in 2016. Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation awarded $500,000 Sports Matter Grants to JLG to bring the game to thousands of underprivileged youth across the country through scholarships to PGAJLG.

Not to be overlooked between those intermittent rain showers, catch the Thursday Special Golf rate from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to play 18 Holes with a cart at Sauganash Country Club for only $18. See their ad in the Three Rivers Commercial News and call for more information. This is open play to the public!

Their Wednesday Stag Days have started. Tee Box Dining Room is officially open, and serving the public. Watch for special outings and events in June. Members, read your online newsletter for special club events. Call and ask Brittany Klinger, pro-shop manager, for details of events and member information.

I don’t know how you feel about this column, but I want to remind you, it’s FORE! The Good of the Game, and for the good of the quality golf we have going in the Three Rivers area.