FORE! The Good of the Game

THREE RIVERS — In past times, I have mentioned the popularity of the game of golf. Playing the sport can be enjoyed by people of all ages, all genders, and all skill levels; children, teens, adults, senior citizens, beginners, intermediates, organized team sports, leagues, outings, teachers, coaches, amateurs or professionals.

In the Three Rivers area you will find many ways to participate. Follow the advertising in the Three Rivers Commercial News and on WLKM Radio.

I enjoy numerous comments from local players who follow “The Good of the Game.”

The Tuesday night handicap league at Pine View Golf Club’s weekly event, closest to #14 pin with tee shot was won by Mike Ely. Early team leaders of the league are Gary Cloud and Jack Rogers. They scored a total of 30 points on May 9 against Fred Earle & Don Weiss’ 10 points. Cloud and Rogers have a season-accumulated total of 102 points.

Close behind are Steven and Chad Scott with a total of 100 points; they managed to score 29 points for the week against Terry Dolittle and Bob Saldivar’s 11 points. There are 20 teams in one of the oldest leagues in the mix at Pine View. There are 10 substitutes with established handicaps that help keep the teams in competition every Tuesday through the season. Teams consist of old and young partners, but I’m not privy to who are the oldies and who are the youngins... yet.

Last week, I said to watch for exciting news from long time owners of St. Joe Valley Golf course, Don and Suzie Powell. First of all, see their classified ad every day in the Commercial-News and in the Penny Saver on Sunday. But the big news is Friday night fun night for couples has started. It’s called ‘Drop-in Couples’ on Friday for weekly nine-hole events.

“Come as a couple and we’ll pair you up, or you can come as a foursome,” said Don. “Two couples, of course!” (Every last Friday of the month there will be a couples potluck after golf!)

Besides the upcoming Burr Oak School fundraiser, four-person scramble on May 20, the course that attracts lots of couples’ to enjoy the game (old, young or in-between) invites you to register for the Sunday, May 21 couples event: an 18-hole Couples Scramble at SJV Golf with a 1 p.m. shotgun! (Two-person scramble played in foursomes).

Out at Ye Olde Sauganash Country Club, Wednesday Stag days have begun (Men only, of course). The first Stag was on May 10. (All members can check their website for results of the daily events). You can also call the clubhouse for details on Open Golf Greens-Fee specials to non-members for days and times available. Ask for Brittany Klinger, club manager. Also, ask about the ladies league (Ladies only, of course), Thursdays.

I would have to say; one of the most exciting golf programs for junior golfers is taking place across this great country of ours, with activity and information available at Island Hills Golf Club.

I mean, this is Professional Golf Association with a program designed for PGA Junior League golf to bring a ‘Little League’ atmosphere to the game of golf. With teams of boys and girls, age 13 and under, PGA JLG provides a structural league environment for young golfers to compete and have fun! This is a great way to get, and keep, kids involved in the game!

Check out the special events taking place at Island Hills, daily, in the Commercial-News.

If you grew up with the game of golf like I did, or whatever sport you grew up in, compare what is available for kids, now compared to the 1950s and 1960s. In golf, even when there were still ‘caddies’ playing the game whenever they got a chance, between being hired to carry the men’s heavy bags around the course, they played amongst themselves and learned mostly by observation of the men they were carrying for, and watching where their golf balls ended up.

Think, too, about where basketball, baseball, football, bowling, tennis and track... well, you name it, all sports have changed tremendously over the decades, totaling more than half a century. Books have been written. More courses and gymnasiums, and places like ‘The Dome’ in Schoolcraft have been opened, built and provided for youngsters over the years. You could probably tell me about your sport more than I could tell you, as far as the changes and improvements that have been made.

My purpose, here, for my favorite sport, through this local newspaper, is to write whatever I can, and share whatever I can, with what little I know, all For the good of the game!