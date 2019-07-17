Fore The Good Of The Game 07/17/19

THREE RIVERS — The weather? It was ‘hot’.

Though the heat deterred some golfers from finishing their nine or 18 holes, it spurred others on to play some ‘hot’ golf.

Let’s take a look at the Tuesday night Bag Ladies League at Pine View Golf Club.

In their 10th week of play on the Hemlock back nine, Sue Kaiser and Donna Snyder scored 21 points to remain atop the other eight teams with a 219-point total.

Sandy Weiss and Mary Ellen Cole came five points closer to first place, scoring 26 points for a 215-point total.

There are three more teams in hot pursuit (no pun intended). Helen Fleming and Jan Rench are in third place with 212 points; Celeste Crespo and Ann Richmond, fourth place with 206 points and Mary Lemmer and Cindy Books are fifth with 201 points.

Lemmer won the weekly event, running in the longest putt on the No. 18 hole.

The other four teams are not out of the picture, yet. It’s any teams’ chance to win the league. From first place to last place there is only a 39-point difference, 219 down to 180.

The Thursday Night Couples League, after 10 weeks of play, have a tight race affected by six teams’ points; 182 tops to 161 points for sixth position. That puts half the field of teams in close contention.

As of July 11, Scott and Nancy Dolfman have the lead with 182 points. One point away at 181 is Mike and Sue Kaiser. (Yes, the same Sue Kaiser who is leading the Bag Ladies League). Steve and Michelle Crouch are dangling in third with 176 points.

Close behind and tied for fourth place are Steve and Joyce Gyllstrom and Doug and Mary Lemmer with 173 points. Sixth place is Gary and Dara McLeod, looking to make a few adjustments to add to their 161 points.

Making a case for good putting and having a significant effect on a golfer’s score, the Kaisers and Paul and Jan Rench carded low putts to tie the event for the week. Scott Dolfman made it a five-way tie for low putts!

In week 12 of the Tuesday Handicap League, actually the early part of the second half of the season, Doug Lemmer and Bob Williams have a slim lead over half of the 17, two-man teams with 52 points. Carl Dillan and Mike Ely are breathing down their necks with 49. Following closely, in third, are Steve Gyllstrom and Chris Phelps at 48. Michael and Jerry Simpson are only another point down with 47 points. Jay Fink and Eric Nuyen are not out of close contention as they are sporting 46 points.

Collin Meyer won closest to the pin with his second shot on the first hole of Hemlock Front.

Check the classified ads to find out how senior citizens, Monday through Thursday, can enjoy golf specials and friendly competition and how couples can save on weekend golf, like a date-night. Also, don’t overlook ‘’Everybody, Every Friday” when everybody can enjoy an 18-hole special...every Friday, all day!

Let’s all give a tip of our hats to John Heskett out at Ye Olde Sauganash Country Club on Lutz Road. John is filling in for the dedicated ‘stats man’, Dave Bratt, who is caring for an ailing father. (Thoughts and prayers to you, Dave). Dave can’t imagine how he is sorely missed.

The results are in, however, for Wednesday, July 10 when Marcus Gleaton of Meemic Insurance hosted the Stag Day.

I was quite surprised to see that Todd ‘Nick’ Nichols won closest to the pin on the second shot on the very first hole. When our group went on the course at 3 p.m., Eddie Culp had placed the marker with his name on it and he was only eight inches from the hole! Nick could possibly have taken the prize with an Eagle (in the hole), or inside the eight-inch super shot by Eddie.

The next event was on the par five No. 6 hole. The long drive in the fairway was hit by the powerful senior Dan Heffernan. His ball was laying about 220 yards from the No. 6 green. I would have to say, Heffernan, “It was a Dan good shot.”

On the Par three No. 16, with the tee shot having to carry the water beyond the treacherous bunker in front of the green, Tim Smith hit his ball one foot from the hole for a tap-in birdie. The regular foursome of retired old-timers, not too long ago they were members of the young timers and the flat-bellies category of annual fat bellies vs. flat bellies event, Bruce Hoffmaster, Fred Krull, Tim Smith and Brad Withers had braved the heat of the day. Well, I’m not sure about Fred, but the other three were enjoying a refreshment when Withers told me I should put my nephew Tim’s name in the paper.

“His last two 18-hole rounds of ‘comeback’ golf were 76 and 79,” Withers said.

That’s good shooting, but not good enough for a mention unless it wins some event. That’s when I heard the story about his tee shot on No. 16 being one-foot from the hole that won him a prize.

Brad and Bruce chimed in, together, “Yeah and he missed the putt!”

Well, that was a joke. He did get his birdie. Was it good for a skin? I don’t know. We have to wait for Bratt to get back or maybe, just maybe, Heskett can get it done before that.

Two more prizes were won on Wednesday, July 10. Denny Goodpaster hit his ball closest in two shots on No. 13. Matt Hillman won the low gross round with a 72. Tim was five shots away to win low gross. See Tim, close, but no cigar. (Play more golf, you’re retired).

I mentioned Hillman winning low gross on the hot day. He is most likely the hottest player touring Sauganash these days. Remember? His team just won the member scramble event two weeks ago, plus they won two skins against the field. Hillman is also the Scratch League secretary and president.

Monday, July 8 was the last night of the first half of play. That night, Hillman won two skins with an Eagle on No. 9 and the low, individual round of 33. He and Alan McEnroe, subbing for Ken Hubbard, won the Team Best-Ball with a 32. Hillman and Hubbard also won first place in the first half with 225 points.

Finally, Hillman earned individual first-place honors with a 36.55-point average during the first half. Second place was Goodpaster with 37.45. Third place was Kim Hubbard with 39.44.

To wrap up the Scratch League’s first half, Goodpaster/Rick Laux finished second with 194.5 points. There was a tie for third place with 181.5 points per teams of Curtis Ray/Shane Swinehart and Jim Drake/Steve Davis. In a Random draw for 12th place, Dave Barton/Lance Miles were the lucky winners.

Hot weather is on tap for the entire week July 15-21. This is a good time to thank the refreshment cart ladies who are continually circling around the courses to keep us hydrated.

I’ll mention one young lady by name to represent the crews at all the courses, because she saved our bacon last Wednesday when she showed up with a fresh container of water and ice on the No. 8 hole and the empty container of No. 7 tee was Kelsie McBride. She’s in her fifth year at Sauganash now and is working her way through college.

Also I salute all the crew and staff representing Sauganash and Pine View golf clubs

This weekend, the annual St. Catherines Parish Golf Outing will begin with an 18-hole scramble on Saturday, July 20. Every year, funds are raised to support church projects. Members of the St. Catherines Wednesday League will be involved in the outing.

Plan ahead to play in the Jerry & Danny Motter Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, August 3. Call 279-5131 at Pine View Golf Club for information.

Whether you play in leagues, open golf, outings or tournaments, always remember to keep hydrated in this hot weather. Use ample sunscreen and get relief in the shaded areas whenever you can. That’s for your own good.

Keep reading to keep up with area golf happenings. Like, this Wednesday, July 17, the Sauganash Men’s Stag Day is sponsored by Charvat Agency. Mike will host his own day of prizes, refreshments and events, which always promise to be challenging and fun. It’s all FORE! The Good of the Game.