FORE! The Good of the Game

THREE RIVERS — Four area golf courses are open for play, and other activities. The grass is green; the greens are grassy putt-able; and golf leagues and outings are in gear, or near ready to start.

Give your favorite course a call if you still want to get into a weekly golf league, or play in an upcoming event.

At Pine View Golf Club, plan NOW to play in the Second Annual Spring “Big Hole Scramble,” Saturday, May 6, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. It will be a four-person 18-hole scramble format featuring 8” holes. Entry is limited to the first 36 paid teams with an entry deadline of May 3. (See their ad in the classifieds for more details).

Also at Pine View: Mondays: Armstrong (Armstag) league started April 24; Duffers also started that date. St. Catherine couples will begin on May 1.

Tuesdays: Men’s Handicap started on April 18th. Men’s Match Play, TBD. Bag Ladies and the Highway Leagues begin May 2.

Wednesdays: Five leagues started on Wednesday, April 26, including AWB, Mulligans, Title Wave, St. Catherine’s Men, (I played in that once-upon-a-time) and Classic. Mark’s Auto, and MisFits will begin on May 3.

Thursdays: Marcellus Men and Area Companies began on April 27. Beginning May 4 will be Morning Seniors, and Couples.

Sauganash Country Club: Opening with entertainment on Saturday, May 6, in the restaurant and lounge will be Darcy Jones, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Come out and enjoy the entertainment after a round of golf, or just for some date night fun. Move on out and meet pro shop manager, Brittany Klinger. She will fill you in on the upcoming golf schedules like: Friday night Couples is open to all beginning May 5 and will continue every-other-Friday night for the season.

St. Joe Valley Golf Course, hosted by owners Don and Sue Powell, still has a few openings in their Wednesday, two-man team league. The ladies have two-gal teams on both Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. As for many years, the Powells have Monday, Centreville League; Tuesday, White Pigeon League; and their popular ‘Drop-in’ Friday night couples at 6 p.m. (Watch for their famous dining specials following golf).

Island Hills, owned by Bob Griffune, has a slightly different venue that attracts golfers from Grand Rapids; Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio; Chicago, Ill.; Detroit, and as far away as Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee; and actually, from all across the United States.

Director of golf operations, Rolla Frisinger says they have outings and special tournaments drawing people to Island Hills for 18 holes of golf or more per day, with three luxury Villas between the 17th and 18th green, for groups to stay in during their visits. Of course, they have greens fee play when the tees are open. Call for those available tee times.

Progressively warmer spring weather will soon have busy links, so you might want to call for tee times on those nice days.

If weather’s a little inclement, don’t forget inside The Dome in Schoolcraft for practice, and to get the winter ‘kinks’ out. You can do the same thing on nice days with their outdoor range, now open.

Get those clubs out, my golfing comrades. Clean up your gear, put on your spikes and play your favorite local courses, FORE: The good of Your game.