THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers will be hosting football scrimmages today at Armstrong Field and behind the high school on the practice fields.

The Wildcat freshmen and junior varsity teams will be in action at 3 p.m. on the practice fields.

Three Rivers’ varsity will host Sturgis, Mendon and Hopkins in scrimmages starting at 5 p.m.

Admission to the scrimmages is free.

White Pigeon will be hosting a scrimmage as well beginning at 5 p.m. Marcellus and Centreville will also be in action at that site as well.