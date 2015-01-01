Football roundup

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s football team picked up its first win over Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore Divisional foe Kalamazoo United since 2015 with a 40-15 win at Sweetland Stadium Friday night.

The win by Shawn Griffith’s Falcons was its sixth of the season and qualifies Constantine, now 3-1 in the Lakeshore and 6-2 overall, for the upcoming state playoffs.

Senior tailback Hunter Bacheller scored five times for Constantine and racked up 57 yards rushing on 15 carries and two TDs.

Kalamazoo United, now 4-4, scored first in the opening period on Aiden Allen’s 29-yard run and the Titans added the PAT for a 7-0 lead.

Bacheller returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a TD and freshman Brayden Clark ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-7 Falcons’ advantage.

Bacheller caught an 18-yard scoring pass from sophomore quarterback Caden Hetmansperger in the second quarter for a 14-7 halftime advantage for Constantine. The conversion failed.

Bacheller hauled in a 22-yard strike for one of two Falcon scores during the third quarter. Ty Dumm scored the other on an 11-yard rush, boosting the Falcons’ lead to 26-7.

Bacheller scored on a pair of one-yard bursts in the fourth quarter. Logan Hofmeister added a pair of PATs for the Falcons.

Adam Wheaton scored on a five-yard dash and added the conversion run in the final period for United’s last score.

Hetmansperger completed 2-of-7 passes for 40 yards and two TDs with one interception for Constantine, which outgained United in total offense 213-207.

United outgained Constantine on the ground, however, 184-173.

Both teams turned the ball over twice.

Hetmansperger led Constantine’s rushing attack with 17 carries for 88 yards. Dumm added seven attempts for 22 yards.

Bacheller caught two passes for 40 yards and two TDs.

United’s Allen completed 4-of-16 passes for 23 yards with two interceptions.

Wheaton was the Titans’ top rusher with 93 yards on 14 carries and one TD. Allen added 10 carries for 68 yards and one TD.

Dakota Anthony had seven tackles for Constantine. Boe Eckman added six stops, Wyatt Alwine four and Trey Salisbury four. Nate Scott piled up five tackles for Constantine.

Bacheller and Scott both intercepted a pass for Constantine.

Centreville 22, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 17

GRAND RAPIDS — Centreville earned a 22-17 win over Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian in a non-league battle played at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern.

The win qualifies Tyler Langs’ Bulldogs for the state playoffs for the second consecutive year. Centreville is now 6-2.

Scoring touchdowns for Centreville were Sam Todd, Jared Spencer and Gunner Bunning.

The Bulldogs used a stable full of tailbacks to do most of its destruction on the ground. Todd ran for 140 yards, Ben Yoder had 112, Spencer 65 and Gunning chalked up 29 yards rushing.

Todd also had 36 yards receiving from quarterback Hunter Hutchinson.

Spencer keyed Centreville’s defense with seven tackles. Colt Ferrier, Johnny Gregory and Todd all added four apiece. Todd also had one interception for the Bulldogs.

Schoolcraft 54, Watervliet 0

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft remained unbeaten with an easy 54-0 romp over Watervliet at Roy Davis Field Friday in SAC Lakeshore action.

Kobe Clark rushed nine times for 101 yards and five TDs for the Eagles, now 8-0.

Clark scored on a pair of six-yard runs, nine, 11 and 24 yards.

Junior quarterback Alex Thole did the rest with his arm completing 16-of-18 passes for 225 yards with TD completions to three different receivers.

Jimmy Downs hauled in a nine-yard scoring toss. Harmon DeVries caught a four-yard TD reception and Parker Lawrence was on the receiving end of a 15-yard scoring toss.

Lawrence added three PATs for Schoolcraft, which outgained Watervliet in total yardage 377-67, including 152-40 on the ground.

Stephen Schultz had six tackles for Schoolcraft. Mark Fox, Trevor DeGroote, Aiden Hursey and Carl Taylor all had five apiece. Trenton Cook and Bryce VanderWiere added four tackles each.

Downs and Lawrence both had pass interceptions for the Eagles.