Football roundup

COLOMA — Constantine football coach Shawn Griffith had concerns about the size of the Coloma Comets’ line heading into Saturday’s SAC Lakeshore Divisional opener on the road.

Coloma outsized Constantine up front, but the Falcons were too fast and talented as they ran away with an easy 39-0 win over the Comets.

The win improves Constantine to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the Lakeshore Division. Coloma drops to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the league.

Constantine built a 12-0 lead after one period on touchdown dashes from Ty Dumm of 28 yards and Isaac Hall’s eight-yarder.

Hunter Bacheller added TD runs of one and three yards and the Falcons got a seven-yard quarterback sneak from Caden Hetmansperger to extend their advantage to 32-0 entering halftime. Bacheller also ran in a two-point conversion.

Davonte Conley’s 47-yard sprint and Logan Hofmeister’s PAT capped Constantine’s scoring in the third.

Five different ball carriers handled the rushing load for the Falcons. Dumm churned out 84 yards on nine attempts with one TD. Bacheller tacked on 80 yards on 15 attempts and two scores. Hall posted 77 yards on 10 touches and one TD. Hetmansperger lugged the pigskin 10 times for 71 yards. Conley ran five times for 53 yards and one TD.

Nate Scott keyed Constantine’s defense with 10 tackles. Hall, Carter Bates, Wyatt Alwine and Boe Eckman all added four stops each. Eckman also recovered two fumbles.