Football Roundup

HARTFORD — Mendon’s football team used a big second-half explosion on offense to power its way to a 41-14 Southwest 10 Conference win Friday at Hartford.

The first quarter was scoreless before Mendon built a 14-6 lead entering halftime.

Austin Rensi scored both touchdowns for the Hornets in the second period on runs of three and five yards. Wyatt Cool booted both PATs.

Hartford scored on a nine-yard pass reception. The kick failed.

Mendon, now 3-0 in the league, outscored Hartford (2-1) 27-8 in the second half.

The Hornets found the end zone three times in the third quarter on TD sprints of 10, 20 and five yards by Cool. He also added all three PATs.

Hartford scored its final TD in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard pass and was successful on the two-point conversion.

Chris Rios added a 14-yard TD dash for Mendon. The kick was blocked.

Mendon outgained Hartford 434-164 in total offense, including a 376-71 edge on the ground. The Hornets had 26 first downs to just eight for Hartford.

Cool gained 171 yards on the ground and Rensi added 120.

Mikki Feister racked up 12 tackles for Mendon’s defense. Hunter Lovell, Logan Hunter, Corbin Weinberg, Kaden Frye and Emmett Bingaman all had five tackles each.

Rensi and Feister both had a fumble recovery and Weinberg intercepted a pass.

Schoolcraft 42,

Galesburg-Augusta 0

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft’s football team earned a convincing 42-0 win over Galesburg-Augusta Friday.

Schoolcraft rushed for 363 yards on 45 attempts, Reilly Puhalski, Kobe Clark, Trenton Lomason, Jack Hunt and Mark Melching all had touchdown runs for the Eagles, now 2-1. Hunt gained 106 yards rushing and Lomason added 100.

Puhalski also caught a two-point conversion pass from Brady Flynn.

Melching and Travis Mikel had seven tackles each and Mark Phelps added six.

Josh Wujkowski recovered a fumble and Phelps intercepted a pass.

Athens 30, Colon 6

COLON — Colon’s football team suffered its second straight loss with a 30-6 setback at home Friday to Athens.

Athens led 17-6 after one half.

The lone Magi points in the game came in the first quarter on Philip Alva’s 54-yard run.

Job Hall and Cody Richardson manufactured all the points for Athens.

Hall completed TD passes of six, seven, 19 and 16 yards to Richardson.

Hall also booted a 29-yard field goal and had three PATs.

Athens had possession of the football for 30:12 during the contest.

Brandon Crawford, Grant Wilson and James Thompson all had seven tackles for Colon, now 1-2. Brenden Shelton added six for the Magi.