Football Roundup 10/28/19

DELTON — Constantine earned a share of the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Lakeshore Division title with a 42-28 win at Delton-Kellogg Friday.

Shawn Griffith’s Falcons finish the regular season tied with Schoolcraft and Kalamazoo United with a record of 4-1 in the division and improve to 7-2 overall.

It is Constantine’s first win over Delton-Kellogg in three seasons.

Sophomore Caden Hetmansperger completed 2-of-7 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns for Constantine.

Freshman Brayden Clark caught two passes for 108 yards and two scores for the Falcons. Clark hauled in scoring receptions of 50 and 58 yards from Hetmansperger.

Hetmansperger also led the Falcons, who led its hosts 22-16 at halftime, in rushing with 14 carries for 109 yards and TD runs of 15 and 23 yards.

Isaac Hall gained 108 yards in 15 attempts and scored on a 29-yard run and Hunter Bacheller gained 89 yards in 14 tries and a 56-yard scoring dash.

Nate Scott led Constantine defensively with 11 tackles. Ty Dumm and Wyatt Alwine piled up seven each. Boe Eckman and O.J. Griffith had six apiece and Bacheller, Dakota Anthony and Matt Hutton supplied five each.

Kalamazoo United 35, Schoolcraft 27

SCHOOLCRAFT — Kalamazoo United ruined Schoolcraft’s hopes of a perfect regular season by scoring 28 unanswered second-half points to earn a 35-27 upset win over the Eagles Friday.

Schoolcraft finishes the regular season at 8-1.

Schoolcraft built a 20-0 lead after one period on three Alex Thole TD passes to Parker Lawrence (20 yards), Kobe Clark (15 yards) and Jimmy Downs (80 yards).

United, 5-4, got on the board in the second quarter with a 22-yard run by quarterback Aiden Allen to cut the Titans deficit to 20-7 at halftime.

Downs caught a seven-yard scoring toss from Thole early in the third stanza for a 27-7 advantage.

That was the end of the Eagles’ scoring.

United stormed back with Kyle Hoogenboom (43 yards) and Peter Dragan (25 yards) hauling in TD catches from Allegan and Adam Wheaton scored on TD dashes of 23 and 27 yards.

The Titans made all five of their PATs on the night.

Lawrence booted three PATs for Schoolcraft, which outgained United 450-390 in total yardage.

Thole completed 18-of-32 passes for 324 yards and four TDs. Clark rushed 23 times for 114 yards and Downs had five receptions for 179 yards and two scores. Clark had two catches for 38 yards and one TD. Harmon DeVries had three catches for 59 yards. Lawrence caught two passes for 35 yards and one TD.

Downs and Mark Fox had 10 tackles each for Schoolcraft. Aiden Hursey had 12 stops for the Eagles. Stephen Schultz had nine, Bryce VanderWiere seven, and Trevor DeGroote added five tackles.