Football Roundup 10/26/19

COLON — The Colon Magi football team earned its ninth consecutive win to finish the regular season after routing visiting St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 64-0 Friday.

The win improves Robbie Hattan’s Magi to 9-0. It’s the first unbeaten regular season for Colon in football since 1957.

Junior tailback Brandon Crawford did most of the damage for Colon scoring three times on runs of 17, 56 and 29 yards, one two-point conversion run. Crawford finished the night with five carries worth 155 yards.

Colon outgained Lake Michigan Catholic 325-32 in total yardage, including a 264-21 edge in the rushing department.

Jonathon West caught two passes for 61 yards, including scoring catches of four and 57 yards from Magi senior quarterback Philip Alva.

West also returned a fumble 20 yards for another Colon TD.

Colon also reached the end zone when Robert Wickey returned a fumble 34 yards to pay dirt.

Justin Wickey ran in from seven yards for a Colon TD and Austin Stoll returned an interception 55 yards for a score and he booted eight PATs on the night for Colon, which led its guests 57-0 at halftime.

Alva completed 2-of-8 passes for 61 yards and two scores.

Crawford keyed Colon’s defensive effort with seven tackles. Robert Wickey added five stops and Kobie Fields had four tackles.

West and Robert Wickey both recovered a fumble and Stoll had one interception

Mendon 3, Centreville 0

CENTREVILLE — Mendon’s defense stood tall Friday night in a 3-0 win at Centreville in Southwest 10 Conference football action.

The only score of the night was a Arthur Periena 20-yard field goal for the Hornets, now 7-2, with 11:57 left in the fourth quarter.

Sam Todd rushed for 80 yards for Centreville, now 6-3. Ben Yoder added 45 and Jared Spencer 40 for the Bulldogs.

Yoder and Spencer had 12 tackles each for Centreville. Johnny Gregory and Ethan Brownridge had eight apiece. Todd added five and Cooper Deleo four for the Bulldogs.

Mendon outrushed Centreville 155-145 and came out in front in total yardage 178-151.

Austin Rensi rushed for 73 yards n six carries. Jackson Crotser totaled 79 yards on 17 tries.

Rensi led Mendon’s defense with 11 tackles, while Crotser and Noah Slaughter had seven each.