Football roundup 09/13/19

COMSTOCK — Constantine’s football team had way too many weapons for Comstock as the visiting Falcons flattened the Colts 57-0 Friday in non-league action.

Constantine built a 50-0 halftime lead and added its final points in the fourth quarter.

Freshman tailback Brayden Clark scored for Constantine on runs of 33, 39, and 16 yards and he added two conversion runs as well.

OJ Griffith caught an eight-yard scoring pass from Caden Hetmansperger for another Falcons’ TD.

Hetmansperger also scored on a three-yard QB sneak.

Adding TD runs for the Falcons were Hunter Bacheller (two yards), Isaac Hall (five yards) and Davonte Conley on a 15-yard sprint.

Logan Hofmeister booted five PATs for Constantine, now 2-1.

Constantine outrushed Comstock 352-11 and owned a 401-40 advantage in total yardage.

Hetmansperger completed 2-of-4 passes for 49 yards and one TD.

Clark gained 143 yards rushing on seven carries with three TDs. Hetmansperger ran six times for 82 yards and one TD.

Bo Eckman had 10 tackles for Constantine. Dakota Anthony added seven stops, Nate Scott five and Griffith five. Gage Ensign racked up four tackles for the Falcons.

Wyatt Alwine intercepted a pass for Constantine.

Colon 61, Battle Creek St. Philip 14

COLON — There was nothing magic about Colon’s convincing 61-14 win at home Friday over outmanned Battle Creek St. Philip.

The Magi’s speed, strength, size and experience helped Robbie Hattan’s ballclub remain unbeaten at 3-0.

Colon built a 35-0 lead after one quarter, took a 55-0 lead into halftime and entering the fourth stanza with a 55-6 advantage.

Jonathon West caught scoring passes in the first half of 23 and 32 yards from Colon quarterback Phillip Alva.

West later returned an interception 53 yards to pay dirt for the Magi.

Junior running back Brandon Crawford found the end zone twice on scoring runs of 85 and 13 yards for Colon.

Alva scored on QB keepers of 16 and two yards for the Magi.

Justin Miller added a six-yard scoring dash for Colon and Chris Frye scored one a seven-yard excursion for the Magi.

Austin Stoll booted seven PATs for the Magi.

Colon outgained St. Philip 409-162 in total offense, including a 347-126 edge on the ground.

Crawford gained 159 yards on just eight carries with two scores. Alva also lugged the pigskin a total of eight times for 98 yards and two TDs. West carried three times for 51 yards,

Alba completed all three of his passing attempts for 62 yards and two TDs.

Leading Colon defensively was Ian Ells with nine tackles. Kaleb Johnson had eight stops, Robert Wickye and Caiden Carver six apiece and Crawford and Grayson Reithmiller five each.

Johnson and Reithmiller both recovered a fumble for the Magi and West had one interception for the TD.

Mendon 38, Marcellus 8

MARCELLUS — The Mendon football team powered its way past host Marcellus 38-8 Friday.

Sam King rushed for 125 yards and one TD for Marcellus.

No Mendon statistics were available at press time.

See Monday’s print edition of the Commercial-News for more details on the game and other area games.