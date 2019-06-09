Football roundup 09/06/19

Late goal-line stand preserves White Pigeon win over DecaturDECATUR — White Pigeon’s goal line stand as time expired preserved a thrilling 14-8 Southwest 10 Conference football win at Decatur Friday.

The Chiefs improve to 2-0 with the win. Decatur drops to 0-2.

White Pigeon opened the scoring on the last play of the first quarter when Anthony Rubio scored from one yard out. Rubio also ran in the two-point conversion.

Lincoln Strawser completed a five-yard TD pass to Stone Kemp for White Pigeon’s second TD and a 14-0 halftime lead.

Decatur scored on a five-yard pass from Peyton Ebeling to Colin Warkentein. Warkentein added the conversion run to slice the Raiders’ deficit to six, 14-8 early in the fourth quarter.

After the teams traded punts, Decatur took over at its own 22 and had first and goal at the White Pigeon 5-yard line with under a minute to go and no timeouts remaining.

However, the Chiefs defense stiffened, thanks to timely tackles by Chris Bontrager and Anthony Rubio, and the clock ran out on the Decatur comeback attempt.

Berrien Springs 26, Constantine 21

CONSTANTINE — Constantine dropped its home opener to Berrien Springs 26-21 in a non-league battle Friday at Sweetland Stadium.

Hunter Bacheller scored on a 25-yard run for Constantine. Caden Hetsmanperger added scores of six and seven yards on quarterback keepers. Logan Hoffmeister booted all three PATs for the Falcons.

Isaac Hall rushed for 149 yards, while Brayden Clark added 88 yards on the ground for Constantine, now 1-1.

Hetmansperger ended up with 67 yards passing, including 33 yards receiving by OJ Griffith.

Bo Eckman, Carter Bates and Nate Scott all had four taciles for Constantine.

Marcellus 46, Eau Claire 0

MARCELLUS — The Marcellus football team improved to 2-0 with an easy 46-0 win over Eau Claire Friday.

Sam King had 18 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Gunnar Holston added five carries for 58 yards.

Brady Ferguson added one receiving TD for Marcellus.

Gavin Etter threw for a pair of TDs and ran for two more for the Wildcats.

Trevor Wilson blocked a punt for the winners, while Carson Sumners had nine tackles and Simon Garcia and Blake Colley both recorded a quarterback sack.