Football roundup 08/30/19

Mendon edges Decatur in defensive battle

MENDON — Austin Rensi’s five-yard touchdown run for Mendon with 2:49 left in the fourth quarter lifted the Hornets past Decatur in a Southwest 10 defensive football battle Thursday.

Rensi’s decisive score brought Mendon back from a 7-6 deficit.

After a scoreless first quarter, Rensi bolted into Decatur’s end zone to score the game’s first touchdown and put Mendon up 6-0 with 7:47 left in the second quarter. The kick failed.

Down by the one score at halftime, Decatur came out and took the lead with just 0:32 remaining in the third quarter on Payton Hoekstra’s seven-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Ebeling. Hoekstra added the PAT.

Mendon outgained Decatur in total yardage 218-165, including a 196-61 rushing advantage.

Hoekstra completed 8-of-17 passes for 104 yards and one TD with two interceptions.

Rensi was the Mendon workhorse in the backfield with 21 carries for 108 yards and two TDs. Jaquan Hodges added nine rushes for 58 yards.

Rensi and Tristan Shimmel both had a big night defensively for Mendon with nine tackles apiece. Jackson Crotser and Noah Slaughter added eight stops each and Emmett Bingaman had six tackles.

Eric Vergauwen and Hodges both had a pass interception for Mendon, now 1-0 in the Southwest 10 Conference.

Colon 56, Lawrence 6

LAWRENCE — Colon rolled past visiting Lawrence 56-6 in non-league 8-man football action at Judd Field Friday.

The Magi built a 12-0 lead after one period. Philip Alva scored on a 72-yard quarterback keeper for Colon and teammate Brandon Crawford lumbered 26 yards for the other score.

Crawford went on to add rushing TDs of 13 and 55 yards later in the contest.

Alva tallied another TD on a 12- yard sneak.

Also getting in on the scoring for Colon were Jonathon West on a 60-yard excursion and Robert Wickey danced 10 yards to paydirt for the Magi.

Alva completed one two-point conversion pass to Brayden Ireland.

Colon outgained Lawrence 424-107. All yardage by both teams came on the ground.

Crawford carried 11 times for 179 yards and three TDs. Alva gained 123 yards on 11 trips and two TDs. West added three touches for 73 yards and one score. Wickey ran twice for 12 yards and one TD.

Caiden Carver had 12 tackles for Colon’s defense. Crawford added eight stops, Kaleb Johnson seven and Ian Eells six.

Eells also had a fumble recovery, while Wickey and Chris Frye both interception a pass for the Magi, now 1-0.

Constantine 60, Union City 0

UNION CITY — Constantine overpowered outmanned Union City on the Chargers home field Thursday in a non-league game.

Trey Salisbury recorded a safety to put Constantine up 2-0. Brayden Clark caught a 41-yard pass from Caden Hetmansperger. Ty Dumm added a 38-yard scoring sprint and Hunter Bacheller sprinted 71 yards for another Falcons’ score. Dumm added three PATS and the Falcons led its hosts 23-0 after one period.

Constantine added four second-quarter TDs to extend its advantage to 50-0 at halftime.

Clark raced 68 yards to paydirt before hauling in an 81-yard scoring pass from Hetmansperger. Dumm added a 28 yard scoring dash and Davonte Conley scored from 41 yards out. Dumm another PAT and Logan Hofmeister had two PATs for the Falcons in the period.

Isaac Hall scampered 53 yards for Constantine only third-quarter TD and Dumm added a PAT.

Dumm’s 25-yard scoring burst in the fourth quarter ended the Falcons’ scoring.

Hetmansperger completed two passes for 122 yards and two scores.

Bacheller rolled up 80 yards rushing, while Dumm totaled 72 and Clark 68. Hall tacked on 54 yards on the ground and Conley had 41 yards rushing.

Baheller had a fumble recovery for Constantine, now 1-0. Dakota Anthony and Nate Scott and Hall all had five taciles each for the Falcons,

Marcellus 41, Bangor 8

BANGOR — The Marcellus football team rolled to an easy 41-8 win at Bangor Thursday.

The game was called because of lightning in the third quarter.

Sam King had nine carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns for Marcelus, now 1-0.

Trevor Wilson returned two fumbles for touchdowns for the Wildcats and Carson Sumners returned an interception for another score. Kaeler Stafne also had one interception and 10 tackles for lead Marcellus’ defense.