Football Preview

THREE RIVERS — Last week’s 21-18 Wolverine Conference football win by Three Rivers over previously unbeaten Edwardsburg has put J.J. Wagner’s Wildcats in a great position to conclude the regular season as playoff time approaches.

Three Rivers, ranked No. 4 in the latest Michigan Associated Press poll, punched its ticket to the postseason with its sixth win last week against the Division 3 No. 7-ranked Eddies.

Wagner’s ball club is lodged in a three-way tie for first-place in the conference at 6-1 with Edwardsburg and Vicksburg, who coincidentally collide tonight on the Eddies’ home turf at Leo Hoffman Field.

Meanwhile, Three Rivers concludes the home regular-season portion of its schedule and a three-game home stand at Armstrong Field against the Allegan Tigers.

Kick-off time is 7 p.m.

An upset by Vicksburg over Edwardsburg would set up an epic battle next week for the outright conference title between the ‘Cats and the Bulldogs. Three Rivers will visit Vicksburg for that contest in the annual battle for the Swinebone Trophy.

Jalen Heivilin and Gavin Charvat, Three Rivers’ junior pass-catch combination, supplied most of the offensive fireworks last week for the Wildcats.

Heivilin completed 18-of-35 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.



