Five area grapplers win regional titles, 18 advance to state
Several area wrestlers punched their ticket to the individual state wrestling finals by earning top four finishes in Saturday’s individual regional tournaments.
At the Division 3 regional in Williamston, Constantine qualified three of its six wrestlers, including sophomore 215-pounder Boe Eckman who captured the championship in his division.
Also qualifying for the state finals March 1-2 at Ford Field in Detroit for Dale Davidhizar’s Falcons were Gage Ensign (130) and Isaac Hall (171).
Eckman
All three regional qualifiers from Three Rivers were eliminated.
Wildcats’ sophomore 119-pounder Brandt Lafferty was pinned in 3:52 by Calvin Kittendorf of Williamston and also lost by pinfall to Leslie’s Cannon Risner is 2:52.