Home / Home

Five area grapplers win regional titles, 18 advance to state

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

Several area wrestlers punched their ticket to the individual state wrestling finals by earning top four finishes in Saturday’s individual regional tournaments.
At the Division 3 regional in Williamston, Constantine qualified three of its six wrestlers, including sophomore 215-pounder Boe Eckman who captured the championship in his division.
Also qualifying for the state finals March 1-2 at Ford Field in Detroit for Dale Davidhizar’s Falcons were Gage Ensign (130) and Isaac Hall (171).
Eckman
All three regional qualifiers from Three Rivers were eliminated.
Wildcats’ sophomore 119-pounder Brandt Lafferty was pinned in 3:52 by Calvin Kittendorf of Williamston and also lost by pinfall to Leslie’s Cannon Risner is 2:52.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here