Family-like atmosphere a big part of success of Mendon runners

BROOKLYN — From the time signups take place in late spring until the season ends in November, Mendon tries to foster a family-like environment with its cross country program.

That closeness is a big reason why Art Stephenson’s Hornet boys’ team is making its 16th consecutive appearance in today’s Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Division 4 state finals at Michigan Speedway in Brooklyn.

Mendon, which earned a regional championship last weekend at Portage West Middle School, is scheduled to run today at 10:50 a.m.

Tucker Lafler, a freshman, from Colon, will compete individually in the Division 4 boys’ race.

Also competing in the Division 3 girls’ race from Centreville will be Centreville’s junior twin sisters Abigail Schlabach and Gabriella Schlabach.

Also competing in the Division 4 girls’ race will be Marcellus’ girls who took third at last week’s regional meet. Marcellus will run at 9:30 a.m.

An awards ceremony for Divisions 3 and Division 4 is scheduled to be held at 12:15 p.m.

Mendon’s appearance in today’s finals was an improbable one a few weeks ago. The Hornets have battled numerous injuries all season long, in some cases this season they didn’t have enough runners to post a team score.

Mendon has only had six boys’ runners all season long. But the Hornets have overcome many obstacles and will finish out this season on the state’s biggest stage.

“All we ask for at this point is for the kids to go out there and represent us well. If we place well that’s great and if its lower and we have done our best than I’m still proud of our guys,” Stephenson said.

“You have teams like Breckenridge at state that are top notch, but there are other teams running that we are going to see if we can pick off.”

Mendon has been led a majority of this season by senior Dakota Ames In the No. 1 position.

“Our goal since July has been to win a regional title and all six of us believed we could do this. It’s just a good group of guys who have peaked at the right time. Our third through sixth runners stepped up huge for us at regionals,” Ames said.

Junior Charlie Newburry, however, returned just before last week’s regional meet to help solidly the Hornets’ regional title chase. Newburry was the individual boys’ champion at Tuesday’s St. Joseph County Meet at Rawson King’s Mill Park.

“’I’ve just been trying to rehabilitate my leg for a few weeks. I just wanted to get back. We only have six guys and to win regionals and go back to state is incredible for us,” Newburry said.

Newburry has held down the No. 1 position for Mendon in the last two meets.

Also in the Hornets’ lineup will be juniors Jacob Dudley, Nathan Lux, Collin Steinberger and freshman Chase Hostetler.

“This year has been a tight knit group. It’s a big giant family of brothers and sisters. We’re a big loving group. One of our perk is that we all show up at a meet to support one another. Just like a family we are always there for each other,” Steinberger said.

Dudley, Lux, Steinberg and Hostetler all turned in season-best performance in the regional meet and top notch finishes in the county meet.