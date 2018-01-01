Falcons track teams sweep SAC meets

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine track and field teams each earned two dual-meet victories Wednesday at home.

In the boys’ meet, Constantine defeated Galesburg-Augusta 105-32 and Lawton 92-45.

Constantine’s girls were victorious over Galesburg-Augusta 92-44 and 79-56 over Lawton.

Constantine’s Dawson Kiess won the 400 (53.48) and Guy Topolski took first for the Falcons in the 800 (2:16.12).

Quinten Prieur of Constantine took first in the1600 (5:03.19).

Solomon Walker, Roy Solis, Kiess and Hunter Bacheller of Constantine won the 800 relay (1:40.01).

Bacheller, Topolski, Wyatt Alwine and Brendon Schragg took first for Constantine 1600 relay (3:47).

Kiess, Prieur, Topolski and Bacheller teamed up to win the 3200 relay (9:11.57).

Trenton Stears from Constantine won shot put (42-2).

Wyatt Alwine from Constantine won pole vault (12-6).

Cassie McNamara of Constantine earned firsts in the 100 hurdles (17.58), 300 hurdles (51.10), and long jump (14-3).

Constantine won the 400 relay (54.59) with Debbie Wilson, Hannah Outlaw, Mackenzi Dobosiewicz and Lexi Dull.

Dull, Outlaw, Dobosiewicz and McNamara won the 800 relay (1:54.76).

Dobosiewicz also won the high jump (4-10).