Falcons qualify four individuals, one relay team for Division 3 state finals

COMSTOCK — The Constantine boys’ and girls’ track and field teams competed in Friday’s Division 3 regional meet at Comstock.

Berrien Springs won the boys’ meet with 128 points. Constantine boys were fifth with 51.

In the girls’, meet, Berrien Springs was meet champion with 116 3/4 points. Constantine’s girls were fifth with 53 1/2 points.

The top two place finishers in each event in the boys and girls meets advances to the state meet Saturday, June 3 at Comstock Park.

Constantine’s Quinten Prieur was regional champion in the 3200-meter run (10:25.86).

Anthony Evilsizor from Constantine qualified for state for the second straight year after finishing second in the 800 (2:00.21).

Constantine senior Anthony Ruth qualified for state with his second-place finish in the discus (132-0).

Ruth also took sixth in the shot put (40-7).

Dawson Kiess of Constantine took eighth in the 400 (55.78).

Jahk Mullendore from Constantine finished seventh in the 300 intermediate hurdles (44.06).

Kiess, Mullendore, Evilsizor and Guy Topolski combined for fifth in the 1600 relay (3:41.77).

Prieur, Kiess, Topolski and Evilsizor combined to take third in the 3200 relay (8:38.93).

