Falcons overcome adversity, Chieftains to claim district crown

DOWAGIAC — A night on the wrestling mat wouldn’t be complete for Constantine without a little adversity.

The Falcons managed to make their way through a rigorous regular-season schedule despite fighting a rash of injuries.

So co-coaches Dale Davidhizar and Mike Baker didn’t push the panic button when they learned junior 112-pounder Devyn Begley wouldn’t be able to compete in Thursday’s Division 3 team district.

Begley, the No. 8-ranked wrestler in the state, sat out the meet with an injured shoulder.

Begley plans to compete in Saturday’s individual districts at Constantine.

“Devyn’s a bit banged up right now. We’re hoping he can wrestle on Saturday though,” Baker said.

If Begley’s absence had any effect on Constantine the Falcons certainly didn’t let on that it did.

Zach Harrison’s 3-2 decision over Dowagiac’s Gage Williams gave Constantine a 39-33 win over the Chieftains in the championship match.

“I had already beaten that kid 11-5 earlier this year. Tonight he scored an early takedown and I just couldn’t seem to get away from him. It took me two periods, but I finally pulled the match out for my team,” Harrison said.

Had Williams won by decision the match would have ended in a 36-36 tie. Dowagiac would have been declared the winner based on the first criteria, most matches won.

Constantine, now 17-14, advances to the Coloma Regional Wednesday, Feb. 15.

“It was awesome to see us get a couple wins where we didn’t expect and it made up the points with Devyn being gone tonight,” Baker said.

“It was neat that it all came down to Zach. He is the leader of this team and he responded.”

Constantine got three straight pins from Corey Anthony (135), Jack Jones (140) and Roy Solis (140) to build an 18-0 lead on Dowagiac.

Anthony pinned Kaleb Detwiler in 2:20.

Jones, who broke his left hand three days after Christmas, returned to the lineup and pinned Xander Keller in 3:39. He also chalked up a 4-3 win over Buchanan’s Dakota Cowan.

“I felt pretty out of shape and a little rusty, but I just went back to the basics and I guess it helped me win both of my matches tonight,” Jones said. “I was eager to get back onto the mat though.”

Solis pinned Nick Turnbow in 3:06.

Dowagiac (12-9) won the next four bouts, including three on pins, for a 24-18 lead.

The Chieftains’ Lamberto Paredes pinned Jacob Shoesmith in 3:37.

Dowagiac’s Justin Lyle pinned Dakota Anthony in 2:34. Donovan Schoff pinned the Falcons’ Andrew Carper in 3:05. Constantine forfeited to Caleb Murphy (189).

Constantine bumped senior Matt Morey up to 215. The move paid off for the Falcons after Morey pinned Garrett Pillivant in 1:21, tying the match score at 24-24.

“Our seniors have kept us all together. This season has been a work in progress for us. I just put in my work and do the best I can. It was a team win all around. We’ve had kids in different places step up for us,” Morey said.

Falcons’ freshman Matt Hutton (285) was pinned in 0:44 by Derrek Collett, putting the Chieftains back on top 30-24.

Gracie Plank’s pin for Constantine in 3:28 over Tyler Huston tied the match again at 30-30.

Plank, a freshman, was at a loss for words afterwards.

“I was just doing what I’ve learned in practice. This is my fourth year wrestling, including three years in middle school. It’s great being part of the team,” Plank said.

Baker was pleased to see Plank pull out a key win for the Falcons.

“Gracie works hard every single day and to finally get that win when everyone is relying on her is great,” Baker said. “She holds herself to the same standard as all of our other wrestlers.”

Following a double forfeit at 112, Constantine freshman Noah Harrison, Zach’s younger brother, recorded a pin in 1:19 over Cody Walker to put Constantine up 36-30.

The Falcons’ Jaxom Alwine lost 4-2 to Jesse Edge bringing the Chieftains back within three, 36-33.

That set the stage for the older Harrison and his come-from-behind win the final 35 seconds with an escape and late takedown.

“The match at 103 was a toss up. Our kid is just a freshman and he’s only wrestled a few varsity matches this season. We weren’t expecting to give up six pins, especially our 119 pounder,” said Dowagiac coach Colin Burandt.

Solis, Dakota Anthony and Kamron Nusbaum (125) all won matches by pin for Constantine against Buchanan.

Solis pinned Randall Draper in 1:14. Dakota Anthony pinned Jackson Mix in 3:41. Nusbaum pinned Austin Sterner in 0:22.

Corey Anthony, Jones and Morey earned victories by decision.

Corey Anthony beat Adam Eger 4-2. Jones edged Cowan and Morey earned a 11-1 major decision over Alex Becvar.

Earning wins by decision for the Falcons were Corey Anthony (135), Jones and Morey.

Zach Harrison, Plank and Noah Harrison were awarded forfeit wins.

Baker praised the young Falcons for their hard work and patience throughout the season with all the pitfalls they have faced.

“A lot of different people have stepped into the lineup for us this season. Everyone knows what it’s like to wrestle a varsity match,” Baker said.

“Throughout the season we picked up a lot of losses, but in situations like tonight our kids were prepared. We picked up a tough schedule this year. The kids take it hard when they lose a match and take their lumps.”

