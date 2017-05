THREE RIVERS — Constantine’s golf team participated in the Marcellus Jamboree Wednesday in SAC action.

Mark Bradford’s Falcons shot a fifth-place score of 202.

Jake Locker shot a 46 to lead the Falcons. Brendan Patmelniaks was next with a 48 followed by Caleb Wisel (53), Drew Hulse (55) and Zach Harrison (58).

Schoolcraft won the jamboree with a score of 153.

Blake Bales of Schoolcraft was medalist on the day with a 35.