Falcons’ Reese signs letter of intent to play baseball at Defiance College

CONSTANTINE — Constantine senior pitcher and infielder Michael Reese recently signed a national letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Defiance College.

Reese selected the Division 3 School because he felt right at home after his campus visit.

“I just really liked the campus, their academic programs and the coaching staff. I just really felt like I fit into the environment there,” said Reese, who plans to major in sports management. His career plans are to become a sports marketing manager.

Reese participated four years in football and baseball at Constantine, and played travel baseball during the offseason for the Indiana Chargers, a team out of Goshen, Ind.

“My playing experiences in travel baseball and at Constantine have prepared me well to compete at the next level. I thank my parents and coaching staff for a great support system along with my teammates,” Reese said.

The Defiance coaching staff will utilize Reese primarily as a pitcher. But he can play shortstop and second base if needed.

During his senior season for Constantine, Reese batted .306 and on the mound he compiled an earned-run average of 1.44 and finished with a record of 2-5 as a pitcher. He received a spot on the All-Southwestern Athletic Conference first team for his achievements on the field.

Defiance College competes in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Yellowjackets finished 10-13 in the conference and 13-23 overall under 10th-year head coach Derek Woodley.

