Falcons’ Patmelniaks shoots 102 in first round of Division 3 finals

BIG RAPIDS — Katke Golf Course proved to be a challenge for Constantine’s Brendon Patmelniaks in the opening round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Division 3 state finals in Big Rapids.

In his opening 18-hole round, Patmelniaks finished with a score of 51 on both the front nine and back nine for a total score of 102 after the first round.

“Brendon didn’t play well but he persevered. He should rebound on Saturday. His strengths, chipping and putting, were his worst enemy today,” said Constantine coach Mark Bradford.

Patmelniaks, a first-time state qualifier, ended the day with pars on two holes and bogeys on four other holes.

Cheboygan’s Zachary Gildner was medalist on the day with a 72.

Big Rapids shot the top score among state-qualifying teams with a 308.

Schoolcraft is currently in 11th place with a first-day team score total of 357.

Parker Lawrence led the Eagles with a 79. Max Desmond was next with an 89, followed by Bret DeHarder (90), Carter Griffioen (99) and Myalz Berkheister (103).