Falcons’ baseball sweeps Marcellus

MARCELLUS — Constantine’s baseball team swept a doubleheader at Marcellus Monday, 10-0 and 6-1.

Drew Tice picked up the win in game one on the mound allowing one hit, two walks with three strikeouts in three innings. Nolan Malcom tossed the final two frames allowing three walks with four strikeouts.

Mitchell Bowdish had one hit and scored two runs for the Falcons. Matt Morey added a base hit. Charles Hamilton collected two base hits, one RBI and scored twice. Karter Heslett drove in two runs. Malcom had one hit, one RBI and scored twice. Andrew Carper, Logan Miller and Hunter Lindbert all scored once.

Also driving in one run each for Constantine were Ryan Sailor, Michael Reese and Lindbert.

Sailor went the distance for the win in the second game allowing one hit, one walk with four strikeouts.

Bowdish had two hits for Constantine. Sailor added a double, single and one RBI. Reese had one RBI and scored once. Tyler Conway added a hit. Dylan Shafer belted a run-scoring double and he also scored once himself. Lindbert added one hit and scored twice. Malcom had a double, two RBI and scored once. Nate Scott added a run for the Falcons.