Falcon wrestlers off to 4-0 start in SAC Duals

CONSTANTINE — Dale Davidhizar and Mike Baker are currently in their third year as co-coaches of Constantine’s tradition-rich wrestling program.

Both Baker and Davidhizar, former prep standouts themselves on the wrestling mat for the Falcons, have seven letterwinners returning from last year’s team that captured a Division 3 team district championship and lost to Buchanan 42-33 in semifinals of the Coloma Regional.

Constantine lost its top two grapplers to graduation off that squad in Tristian Butler (215) and Dan Waterman (171) who were both state qualifiers.

Waterman finished fourth in the state and was a three-time qualifier. He finished the year 40-7.

Butler did not place but won one match at state and finished the year with a 41-17 mark.

Included in that list of seven returning letterwinners are three seniors in Matt Morey at 189 pounds, Zach Harrison (130) and Corey Anthony (135).

Morey, Zach Harrison and Anthony were elected team captains during the preseason.

Constantine’s 9-8 overall record at first glance might not look all that impressive but the Falcons have tackled a difficult schedule, including the prestigious Allegan Classic and Marquette Challenge.

Constantine is 4-0 so far this season in SAC dual meets. One of the Falcons’ losses this season came 40-39 to White Pigeon.

Returning juniors for Constantine include Devyn Begley (112), Jack Jones (130), Roy Solis (145), Andrew Carper (171).

