Falcon runners second, seventh in SAC Jamboree at Watervliet

WATERVLIET — Constantine’s boys cross country finished second in Wednesday’s SAC Jamboree hosted by Watervliet.

The Falcon boys were runners-up with 82 points. Saugatuck (24) won the meet. Schoolcraft (205) took eighth.

Quiten Prieur of Constantine finished fourth with a time of 17:46.08.

Also figuring in on the scoring for the Falcons were Sam Warren (13th, 18:25.70), Joe Shoup (21st, 18:49.50), Jack Jones (23rd, 19:01.42) and Logan Hofmeister (25th, 19:04.28).

Ryan Sailor (46th, 20:02.63) and Kameron Nusbaum (54th, 20:25.23) rounded out the Falcons’ top seven.

Saugatuck also won the girls’ meet with 21 points. Constantine (176) took seventh and Schoolcraft was eighth (188).

Constantine was led by freshman Allyson Schrock who finished in 24th-place in a time of 23:28.86.

Concluding the Falcons’ scoring were Grace Hofmeister (31st, 23:50.75), Lydia Middleton (52nd, 25:44.68), Kim Carper (58th, 26:10,20) and Madison Moen (59th, 26:19.56).

Rounding out Constantine’s top seven were Soraya Schwartz (66th, 27:11.40) and Allison Henke (68th, 27:21.48).