Falcon runners fourth, eighth at Comet Invitational

KALAMAZOO — The Constantine boys’ cross country team finished fourth in the Kalamazoo Christian Comet Invitational Saturday.

Tim McGlothlen’s Falcons scored 107 points. Grand Rapids South Christian won the meet with 35.

Quinten Prieur of Constantine finished second overall with a time of 17:07.14.

Other scorers for Constantine included Sam Warren (14th, 17:45.59), Joe Shoup (21st, 18:07.28), Logan Hofmeister (39th, 19:04.68) and Jack Jones (42nd, 19:11.45).

Rounding out Constantine’s top seven were Kameron Nusbaum (76th, 20:03.80) and Jacob Derda (87th, 20:27.22).

White Pigeon’s boys finished in 10th place with 251.

Scoring for the Chiefs were Cole Shafer (38th, 19:03.71), Stone Kemp (47th, 19:18.79), Evan Atherton (68th, 19:49.98), Kobe Yoder (69th, 19:52.26) and Blaine Shafer (85th, 20:22.31).

Constantine’s girls’ team finished eighth with 199 points. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian was first with 32 points.

Scoring for the Lady Falcons were Allyson Schrock (24th, 21:52.79), Grace Hofmeister (54th, 23:26.54), Madison Moen (83rd, 24:26.68), Maegan Herlein (89th, 24:37.01) and Lydia Middleton (90th, 24:47.20).

Concluding the Lady Falcons’ top seven were Kim Carper (107th, 25:26.29) and Allison Henke (115th, 25:57.80).

White Pigeon’s girls scoring consisted of Aubrey Baker (78th, 24:13.54), Claycee West (105th, 25:21.25), Aurora Saddison (119th, 26:08.23), Kiley Lowery (146th, 27:25.32) and Genieve Keo (159th, 28:37.51).



