Falcon runners finish eighth, ninth in SAC Championship Meet

GOBLES — Constantine’s boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championships on Thursday at Gobles.

The Falcons finished eighth in the girls’ meet with 224 points, while the boys’ took ninth with 217.

Saugatuck was both the overall boys and girls champion after winning both the boys’ and girls’ meets.

Saugatuck’s boys scored 26 points for first. Watervliet (72) finished second followed by Delton-Kellogg (78), Kalamazoo Christian (135), Coloma (144), Gobles (146), Martin (179), Schoolcraft (200), Constantine and Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (258).

Julian Hawthorne led Constantine with a time of 19:23.24 for 34th place.

Nik Pettinga from Saugatuck won the boys’ race with a time of 16:44.61.

Also scoring for the Falcons were Collin Smagala (38th, 19:49.58), Ethan Glick (50th, 20:31.81), Tyler Juday (54th, 21:03.80) and Erric Oldenberg (55th, 21:04.39).

Other Falcons finishers included Brock Michalek (58th, 21:11.57) and Chase Bates (69th, 22:58.41).

Saugatuck won the girls’ race with 31 points. Kalamazoo Christian (63) took second followed by Galesburg-Augusta (67), Coloma (96), Schoolcraft (132), Delton-Kellogg (134), Lawton (196), Constantine (224) and Gobles (241).

Galesburg-Augusta’s Aubree Sedore won the girls’ race in a 20:26.04.

Constantine was led by Cami McMillin who finished 17th in a time of 22:14.71.

Other Falcons contributing in the scoring were Kathryn Hochstetler (54th, 26:34.51), Kylie Ross (63rd, 27:42. 17), Alizah Beegle (64th, 27:44.10) and Bo Geibe (70th, 33:42.53).

Also running for Constantine was Kim Carper (71st, 33:50.58).