Falcon runners earn ninth, 10th place in Kalamazoo Christian Invite

KALAMAZOO — Constantine’s boys cross country placed 10th and the Lady Falcons were ninth in Saturday’s Kalamazoo Christian Invitational.

Constantine’s boys scored 271 points.

Constantine’s girls scored 275 points. White Pigeon’s girls finished 10th place with 304 points.

Hayden Cook from Sparta was individual boys’ champion in a time of 16:43.6.

Collin Smagala led Constantine with a time of 19:14.7, good for 58th place.

Also figuring in the Falcons’ scoring were Tyler Juday (64th, 19:35.3), Ethan Glick (67th, 19:41), Markus Dreger (95th, 20:34.8) and Brock Michalek (100th, 20:46).

Also competing for Constantine were Chase Bates (129th, 22:02.1) and Gabe Flores (139th, 22:30.1).

White Pigeon’s finishers in the boys’ race included Luke Schelstraete (114th, 21:15.8), Preston Delarye (147th, 23:43.2) and Paul Schelstraete (151st, 24:19.5).

Constantine’s scorers included Kathryn Hochstetler (95th, 24:52.9), Madison Moen (116th, 26:14.4), Ava Dreger (120st, 26:25.1), Alizah Beegle (121st, 26:27.9) and Kylie Ross (128th, 26:57.5).

Also competing for the Lady Falcons were Bo Geibe (154th, 31:12) and Kim Carper (157th, 32:35.9).

White Pigeon’s scorers included Hayley Strawser (100th, 25:06.6), Kayde Bathgate (136th, 27:29.2), Aurora Saddison (138th, 27:42.2), Bekah Young (139th, 27:49.3) and Isabella Brito (160th, 35:29.2).