Falcon linksters looking to soar higher

CONSTANTINE — With its entire lineup intact from last season, Constantine’s golf team looks to take a giant step up this spring in the SAC standings.

Under second-year coach Mark Bradford, Constantine was sixth out of seven schools in the league race a year ago.

However, the Falcons placed fourth in the Division 3 districts and qualified for regionals.

Returning are three players who are four-year letterwinners in seniors Jacob Locker, Devon Snyder and Zach Harrison.

