Falcon grapplers 2-2 in SAC duals

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s wrestling team dropped two makeup matches Monday against Delton Kellogg 57-24 and Lawton 45-27.

Highlighting the night for Constantine was Zach Harrison at 130 pounds. Harrison pinned Jake Bever fron Delton Kellogg. Bever was ranked earlier this season.

Harrison also came right back and pinned Lawton’s Jared Dekoning who is ranked No. 10 in the state by michigangrappler.com.

“I am so proud of the work Zach has put in to reach his goals. As a coach, he is easy to work with because he holds himself accountable for any mistakes and works to improve every day in practice,” said Constantine co-coach Mike Baker.

Constantine defeated Hartford 75-6 and Watervliet 66-12 on Wednesday in Hartford.

“We wrestled well tonight,” said Constantine co-coach Dale Davidhizar. “Neither of our opponents had a full roster but it didn’t keep our wrestlers from being ready. We had a couple kids that had been searching for a win the last couple meets and they were able to find them tonight.

“Andrew Carper especially stepped out there ready to go and really wrestled a great match.”

