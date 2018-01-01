Home / Home

Falcon golfers earn sixth

CENTREVILLE — Constantine’s golf team finished sixth in Wednesday’s SAC Jamboree at Island Hills.
Mark Bradford’s Falcons shot a 207.
William Vetduzco of Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep was medalist with a 35.
Caleb Wisel led Constantine with a 44. Brendon Patmelniaks was next with a 45 followed by Drew Hulse (56) and Riley Reid (62).
“Brendon and Caleb have been our most consistent golfers lately. We just can’t put four scores together in the same day,” said Constantine coach Mark Bradford.
Kalamazoo Christian finished first with a 160, edging out Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep on the fifth-man tiebreaker score.

