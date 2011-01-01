Explosive Ottawa Lake to test Mendon defense

HOWELL — Two communities with a decorated past in high school football clash Saturday at Howell High School in the Division 8 state semifinals.

No. 3-ranked Mendon (12-0) collides with No. 2 Ottawa Lake Whiteford (12-0) in a battle of unbeatens at 1 p.m.

The winner advances to the state championship game at Ford Field at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

The winner battles the survivor of the other semifinal between Iron River West Iron County (11-1) and Saginaw Nouvel (12-0) who play today at 7 p.m. at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

The Mendon-Ottawa Lake Whiteford game can be heard live on WBET (99.3 FM) radio station out of Sturgis beginning with the pre-game show at 12:30 p.m.

Mendon makes its first semifinal appearance since 2011 when the Hornets captured the Division 8 state title with a 33-0 win over Fowler.

Ironically, Mendon played New Lothrup that year in the semifinals at Howell and won 34-13.

Mendon has 32 playoff appearances in its history, including 11 state titles. The Hornets are 503-167-9 overall in the history of its football program.

Bobby Kretschman is in his second year as Mendon’s head coach.

Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.