CENTREVILLE — Excitement is building for the new Southwest 10 Conference as fall sports teams begin practice this week.

Centreville, Mendon, White Pigeon and Cassopolis, all former members of the BCS League, begin competing in the new conference in the 2017-18 school year along with Bangor, Bloomingdale, Decatur, Eau Claire, Hartford and Marcellus.

The formation of the new league has several advantages for all 10 schools that are comparable in size. Enrollment of the schools ranges from 204 to 362 students. Bangor has the largest enrollment while Mendon and Marcellus have the smallest.

A proposal was made last fall and the process of forming the new conference moved along swiftly and smoothly according to Centreville Athletic Director Perry Baranic.

All scheduling for the upcoming school year was completed in every sport well before the conclusion of the 2016-17 school year.

“When we were considering forming this new conference we all needed some common ground. A number of the towns look alike, the schools are similar in size and we all offer all of the same sports,” Baranic said.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

